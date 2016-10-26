BRIEF-Klépierre acquires Nueva Condomina
* REG-KLÉPIERRE ACQUIRES NUEVA CONDOMINA, THE LEADING RETAIL HUB IN MURCIA AREA, SPAIN
Oct 26 Atlantic Coast Financial Corp :
* Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation third quarter 2016 earnings increase to $0.10 per diluted share
* Q3 core earnings per share $0.08 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.10
* DELIVERS EXPANSION OF LOGISTICS PLATFORM CELIO IN AMBLAINVILLE