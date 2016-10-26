Oct 26 Realty Income Corp :

* Realty Income announces operating results for third quarter and first nine months of 2016

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $2.87 to $2.89

* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $2.83 to $2.88

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.72

* Q3 FFO per share $0.73

* Q3 revenue rose 7.1 percent to $277.2 million

* FY2016 FFO per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S