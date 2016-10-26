Oct 26 Boot Barn Holdings Inc
* Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. announces second quarter fiscal
year 2017 financial results; updates fiscal year 2017 outlook
* Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* Q2 sales $134 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.6 million
* Q2 same store sales rose 1.8 percent
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.38 to $0.43
* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - Updates fiscal year 2017 outlook
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.66 to $0.73 including
items
* Sees slightly positive consolidated same store sales in
2017
* Boot Barn Holdings - For fiscal year ending April 1, 2017
now expects slightly positive consolidated same store sales
* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - For fiscal Q3 ending December 24,
2016 company expects slightly positive consolidated same store
sales
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
