BRIEF-Klépierre acquires Nueva Condomina
* REG-KLÉPIERRE ACQUIRES NUEVA CONDOMINA, THE LEADING RETAIL HUB IN MURCIA AREA, SPAIN
Oct 26 Guaranty Bancorp
* Guaranty bancorp announces 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.32
* Q3 earnings per share $0.25
* Guaranty bancorp - $3.3 million increase in net interest income in q3 2016, as compared to q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-KLÉPIERRE ACQUIRES NUEVA CONDOMINA, THE LEADING RETAIL HUB IN MURCIA AREA, SPAIN
* DELIVERS EXPANSION OF LOGISTICS PLATFORM CELIO IN AMBLAINVILLE