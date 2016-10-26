BRIEF-Klépierre acquires Nueva Condomina
* REG-KLÉPIERRE ACQUIRES NUEVA CONDOMINA, THE LEADING RETAIL HUB IN MURCIA AREA, SPAIN
Oct 26 Duke Realty Corp
* Duke Realty reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 FFO per share $0.31
* Duke Realty Corp says total in-service occupancy at September 30, 2016 of 97.3 percent compared to 96.7 percent at June 30, 2016
* Duke Realty Corp - core funds from operations ("core FFO") per diluted share was $0.31 for quarter
* Sees FY 2016 core FFO per share $1.18 to $1.20
* Sees FY 2016 FFO per share $1.16 to $1.26
* Duke Realty - same-property net operating income growth of 5.7 percent for quarter ended September 30, 2016 as compared to quarter ended September 30, 2015
* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Duke Realty Corp sees 2016 same-property net operating income growth was increased to a range of 5.2 percent to 6.0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DELIVERS EXPANSION OF LOGISTICS PLATFORM CELIO IN AMBLAINVILLE