Oct 26 Moelis & Co

* Moelis & Company reports third quarter 2016 financial results; quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Q3 revenue fell 1 percent to $150.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Moelis & Co- Q3 revenues of $150.7 million compare with $151.8 million of revenues in Q3 of 2015

* Moelis & Co- Q3 revenues of $150.7 million compare with $151.8 million of revenues in Q3 of 2015

* Q3 revenue view $136.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S