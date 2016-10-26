Oct 26 Customers Bancorp Inc

* Customers Bancorp reports record earnings: q3 2016 EPS up 28% over Q3 2015, and first nine months of 2016 EPS up 32% over first nine months of 2015

* Q3 earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S