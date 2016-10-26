BRIEF-First Financial Northwest to repurchase up to 1.1 mln shares
* First Financial Northwest Inc - board authorized repurchase of up to 1.1 million shares of company's common stock, or 10.0 percent of its outstanding shares
Oct 26 Selective Insurance Group Inc
* Selective reports third quarter 2016 net income per diluted share of $0.66 and operating income(1) per diluted share of $0.62
* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.62
* Q3 earnings per share $0.66
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Board declared a 7% increase to quarterly cash dividend on common stock to $0.16 per share
* Qtrly total revenues $581.7 million versus $540.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
