Oct 26 Equifax Inc

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.38, revenue view $3.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Equifax releases third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.44

* Q3 earnings per share $1.09

* Sees q4 revenue $797 million to $801 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.35 to $1.38

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.45 to $5.48

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $3.14 billion

* Q3 revenue rose 20 percent to $804.1 million

* Equifax Inc- Qtrly adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.9 percent compared to 34.6 percent in Q3