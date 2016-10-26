Oct 26 Universal Health Services Inc

* Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2016 third quarter financial results and narrows 2016 full year earnings guidance

* Q3 revenue $2.41 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.4 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.54

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Universal Health Services - qtrly adjusted net income attributable to uhs per diluted share increased to $1.60 per diluted share

* Universal health services inc- estimated net income attributable to uhs, per diluted share $6.98 to $7.25 for 2016

* Sees adjusted net income attributable to uhs, per diluted share $7.16 to $7.43 for 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $7.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S