UPDATE 2-Airbus hires outside monitors amid fraud investigations
* Airbus has warned of fines, curbs on some contracts (Adds shares, details, background)
Oct 26 Quaker Chemical Corp -
* Quaker Chemical announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.25
* Q3 earnings per share $1.21
* Q3 sales $190.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $190.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For Q4, we expect our gross margin to remain at a similar level as Q3
* Q4 and full year 2016 forecast continues to indicate growth in both top and bottom lines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Appointed Jaime Casas as senior vice president, CFO and treasurer of partnerships effective immediately