* Quaker Chemical announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.25

* Q3 earnings per share $1.21

* Q3 sales $190.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $190.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For Q4, we expect our gross margin to remain at a similar level as Q3

* Q4 and full year 2016 forecast continues to indicate growth in both top and bottom lines