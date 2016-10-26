Oct 26 Live Oak Bancshares Inc -

* Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.10

* Live Oak bancshares Inc says net interest income for Q3 of 2016 increased to $11.6 million compared to $6.6 million for Q3 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: