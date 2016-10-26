Oct 26 O'Reilly Automotive Inc

* O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 results and announces purchase agreement with bond auto parts

* Q3 earnings per share $2.90

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc- Announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase bond auto parts

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - Sees FY comparable store sales up 4% to 5%

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - Sees FY total revenue $8.5 billion to $8.6 billion

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc- Comparable store sales increased 4.2% for Q3 ended September 30, 2016

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - Sees FY diluted earnings per share $10.58 to $10.68

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - Sees FY capital expenditures $460 million to $490 million

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - Sees FY free cash flow $850 million to $900 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $10.73, revenue view $8.59 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc- Qtrly revenue $2.22 billion versus $2.08 billion

* O'Reilly Automotive Inc- "Are on pace to achieve target of 210 net, new store openings in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: