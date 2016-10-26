Oct 26 O'Reilly Automotive Inc
* O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. reports third quarter 2016
results and announces purchase agreement with bond auto parts
* Q3 earnings per share $2.90
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.92 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc- Announced it has entered into a
definitive agreement to purchase bond auto parts
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - Sees FY comparable store sales
up 4% to 5%
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - Sees FY total revenue $8.5
billion to $8.6 billion
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc- Comparable store sales increased
4.2% for Q3 ended September 30, 2016
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - Sees FY diluted earnings per
share $10.58 to $10.68
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - Sees FY capital expenditures
$460 million to $490 million
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc - Sees FY free cash flow $850
million to $900 million
* FY2016 earnings per share view $10.73, revenue view $8.59
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $2.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc- Qtrly revenue $2.22 billion
versus $2.08 billion
* O'Reilly Automotive Inc- "Are on pace to achieve target
of 210 net, new store openings in 2016"
