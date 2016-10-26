Oct 26 Pacific Continental Corp :

* Pacific Continental Corporation reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pacific Continental Corp - Q3 2016 net interest margin was 4.22%, a decrease of 5 basis points from Q2 net interest margin