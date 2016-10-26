Oct 26 Briggs & Stratton Corp :
* Briggs & Stratton Corporation reports first quarter
results
* Q1 loss per share $0.34
* Q1 sales $287 million versus I/B/E/S view $277 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.31 to $1.46
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.86 billion to $1.9 billion
* Briggs & Stratton - increasing fiscal 2017 earnings
outlook to $1.31 to $1.46 per diluted share from previous
guidance of $1.26 to $1.41 per share
* Briggs & Stratton Corp - "increased our revenue and
earnings guidance for year given increased sales of generators
from impact of hurricane Matthew"
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.32, revenue view $1.84
* Briggs & Stratton Corp sees fiscal 2017 capital
expenditures to be $70 million to $80 million
