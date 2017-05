Oct 26 Getty Realty Corp :

* Getty Realty Corp: announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.45

* Q3 FFO per share $0.47

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $1.55 to $1.60

* Getty Realty Corp says raising its 2016 affo guidance to a range of $1.55 to $1.60 per diluted share

* Qtrly total revenues $28.5 million versus $30 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: