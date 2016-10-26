BRIEF-Klépierre acquires Nueva Condomina
* REG-KLÉPIERRE ACQUIRES NUEVA CONDOMINA, THE LEADING RETAIL HUB IN MURCIA AREA, SPAIN
Oct 26 Arrow Financial Corp :
* Arrow approves 2017 stock repurchase program
* Arrow Financial Corp - approved a new stock repurchase program authorizing repurchase, at discretion of senior management, of up to $5 million
* Arrow Financial Corp - new repurchase program will replace existing $5 million repurchase program authorized on october 28, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* DELIVERS EXPANSION OF LOGISTICS PLATFORM CELIO IN AMBLAINVILLE