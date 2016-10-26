Oct 26 Vanguard Natural Resources LLC
* Vanguard Natural Resources, LLC announces interest payment
made on its senior notes and entering into limited waiver on its
credit facility with first lien lenders
* Vanguard Natural Resources LLC says made approximate $15
million semi-annual interest payment on its 7.875 pct senior
notes due 2020
* Vanguard Natural Resources - expects that semi-annual
borrowing base redetermination will be completed by first lien
lenders on November 3
* Vanguard Natural Resources -intends to repay borrowing
base deficiency of $187.5 million in 5 equal monthly
installments of $37.5 million beginning in Jan 2017
