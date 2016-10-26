GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro gains on Merkel comments, oil up on OPEC hopes
* Dollar slides after opening higher (Adds US market open, Treasuries; changes dateline to New York; updates throughout)
Oct 26 Oceaneering International Inc
* Jon Erik Reinhardsen joins board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar slides after opening higher (Adds US market open, Treasuries; changes dateline to New York; updates throughout)
DETROIT, May 22 Ford Motor Co's new chief executive officer transformed office furniture maker Steelcase Inc into a global leader, but in Michigan, he may be more revered as the man who turned around a troubled college football program.