BRIEF-Klépierre acquires Nueva Condomina
* REG-KLÉPIERRE ACQUIRES NUEVA CONDOMINA, THE LEADING RETAIL HUB IN MURCIA AREA, SPAIN
Oct 26 DDR Corp
* DDR reports third quarter 2016 operating results
* Q3 loss per share $0.18
* Ddr corp - revising its 2016 operating FFO and Nareit defined FFO guidance estimate to a range of $1.26 to $1.28 per diluted share
* DDR Corp - also revising its full year disposition guidance estimate to a range of $700 million to $900 million
* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* DDR - revising FY 2016 disposition guidance estimate to range of $700 million to $900 million at DDR's pro rata share from $600 million to $800 million at DDR's share
* DELIVERS EXPANSION OF LOGISTICS PLATFORM CELIO IN AMBLAINVILLE