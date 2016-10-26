Oct 26 DDR Corp

* DDR reports third quarter 2016 operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.18

* Ddr corp - revising its 2016 operating FFO and Nareit defined FFO guidance estimate to a range of $1.26 to $1.28 per diluted share

* DDR Corp - also revising its full year disposition guidance estimate to a range of $700 million to $900 million

* FY2016 FFO per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* DDR - revising FY 2016 disposition guidance estimate to range of $700 million to $900 million at DDR's pro rata share from $600 million to $800 million at DDR's share