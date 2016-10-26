Oct 26 Murphy Oil Corp

* Reg-Murphy oil Corporation announces preliminary third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.18 excluding items

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Murphy Oil Corp says entered into a new $1.2 billion senior unsecured guaranteed revolving credit facility

* Murphy Oil Corp - Production in Q3 2016 averaged over 169.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Murphy Oil Corp - Production for 2016 is being tightened to range of 174 - 175 mboepd with Q4 2016 production estimated in range of 162 - 164 mboepd

* Murphy Oil Corp says Eagle Ford Shale production in quarter averaged over 46 mboepd, which includes 87 percent liquids

* Murphy Oil Corp- In non-operated placid montney, four wells were drilled in Q3 and eight are planned for late 2016 or early 2017

* Murphy Oil Corp says capital spending for full-year 2016 is being maintained at $620.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: