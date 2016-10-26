Oct 26 OceanFirst Financial Corp

* OceanFirst Financial Corp. announces third quarter financial results and 15% increase to quarterly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.40 excluding items

* Qtrly net interest income increased to $33.9 million compared to $19.6 million

* OceanFirst Financial Corp- Anticipates full integration of Ocean City Home Bank's operations and systems in May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: