Oct 26 Goldcorp Inc

* Goldcorp reports third quarter 2016 results and reconfirms production and cost guidance

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Goldcorp -Q3 gold production of 715,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $812 per ounce, compared to 922,000 ounces at AISC of $858 per ounce in 2015

* Q4 production is expected to increase over Q3 as Peñasquito continues mining higher grades

* Goldcorp Inc - first gold production at coffee project is expected at end of 2020

* Goldcorp Inc says Q4 production is expected to increase over Q3 as Peñasquito continues mining higher grades

* Qtrly revenue $1.15 billion versus $1.30 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: