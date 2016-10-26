Oct 26 Goldcorp Inc
* Press release - Goldcorp reports updated reserves and
resources; provides overview of renewed exploration strategy and
results
* Goldcorp -Proven and probable gold mineral reserves as of
June 30, 2016 were 42.3 million ounces compared to 40.7 million
ounces as of December 31, 2015
* Proven and probable gold mineral reserves increased by 4%
to 42.3 million ounces, as of June 30, 2016
* Goldcorp - Proven, probable silver mineral reserves as of
June 30, 2016 totaled 694.0 million ounces, compared to 704.6
million ounces as of December 31, 2015
* Goldcorp Inc - Company changed cycle on reporting reserves
and resources from December 31 to June 30 in 2016
* Goldcorp - Changed cycle on reporting reserves and
resources resulted in shortened six month period of exploration
information instead of a full year
* Goldcorp-Shorter time period, compounded with seasonally
lower drilling in Dec,Jan, led to less exploration data than
usual for resource,reserve update
