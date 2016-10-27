German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Teck Resources
* Teck reports unaudited third quarter results for 2016
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.26
* Q3 earnings per share c$0.41
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Teck resources ltd - expect total steelmaking coal sales, including spot sales, to be at or above 6.5 million tonnes in q4 of 2016
* Teck resources ltd - liquidity remains at cad$4.7 billion inclusive of approximately cad$690 million in cash at october 26, 2016
* Teck resources ltd - now expect our production for year to be between 27 and 27.5 million tonnes
* Teck resources ltd - with margins at current levels, we expect unit costs to increase in q4
* Teck resources ltd - "we may also incur some one-time costs if we settle collective bargaining agreements"
* Teck resources - if bargaining agreements settled in q4 as a result of one-time costs, expect annual cost of sales to be at top end of $42 to $46/tonne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.