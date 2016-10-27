Oct 27 Carbo Ceramics Inc ;

* Carbo announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $20.2 million

* Q3 revenue view $25.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carbo Ceramics Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carbo ceramics inc- "are targeting achieving a cash neutral exit rate by year end 2017"

* Carbo Ceramics Inc - expect Q4 2016 ceramic sales volumes to increase sequentially

"we believe industry will see a gradual recovery in activity"