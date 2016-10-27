German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Carbo Ceramics Inc ;
* Carbo announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $20.2 million
* Q3 revenue view $25.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Carbo Ceramics Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.81
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Carbo ceramics inc- "are targeting achieving a cash neutral exit rate by year end 2017"
* Carbo Ceramics Inc - expect Q4 2016 ceramic sales volumes to increase sequentially
* "we believe industry will see a gradual recovery in activity" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.