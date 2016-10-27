German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Colfax Corp
* Colfax reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.39
* Q3 sales $879.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $892.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23
* Colfax corp says on track to deliver $50 million in savings in 2016
* Colfax corp - lower-end of 2016 eps guidance range raised by five cents
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Delaware supreme court affirmed prior court rulings regarding co's rights under excess insurance policies for asbestos coverage
* Colfax - court ruling is expected to result in receipt from excess insurers of approximately $88 million of prior unreimbursed costs funded by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.