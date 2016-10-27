German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Sequans Communications Sa
* Sequans Communications announces third quarter 2016 financial results
* Sees FY 2016 revenue up 40 percent
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $13 million to $15 million
* Q3 revenue $12.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $12.3 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.08
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sequans Communications Sa says non-IFRS net loss per diluted share/ads is expected to be between $0.05 and $0.07 for q4 of 2016
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $13.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.