Oct 27 Acorda Therapeutics Inc

* Acorda provides financial and pipeline update for third quarter 2016

* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Q3 revenue $128.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $134 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Acorda Therapeutics inc - company is reiterating 2016 Ampyra net sales guidance of $475-$485 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: