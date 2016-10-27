German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Proto Labs Inc
* Proto labs reports financial results for the third quarter 2016
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 earnings per share $0.45
* Q3 revenue $78.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $75.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.