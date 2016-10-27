German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Aetna Inc
* Aetna reports third-quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $1.70
* Q3 revenue $15.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $15.71 billion
* Q3 operating earnings per share $2.07
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 healthcare medical benefit ratio 82 percent versus 81.1 percent
* Aetna Inc - Medical membership totaled 23.1 million at September 30, 2016
* Sees FY 2016 operating earnings per share $7.95 to $8.05
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $6.89 to $6.99
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $8.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.