Oct 27 Firstcash Inc
* Firstcash reports record third quarter revenues reflecting
completed merger with cash america; company declares increased
quarterly cash dividend
* Q3 revenue $261 million versus I/B/E/S view $280.4 million
* Adjusted EBITDA for current quarter totaled $42 million,
an increase of 28% compared to q3 of 2015.
* Full year fiscal 2016 guidance for adjusted earnings per
share is $2.40 to $2.50
* For 2017, co currently plans to open approximately 65
stores in Mexico and ten additional stores in central and south
America
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
