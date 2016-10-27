German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Calfrac Well Services Ltd
* Calfrac announces third quarter results
* Q3 revenue c$174.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$178.2 million
* Q3 loss per share c$0.35
* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In united states, revenue in Q3 of 2016 increased by 10 percent from Q2 of 2016 to $52.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.