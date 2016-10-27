Oct 27 Calfrac Well Services Ltd

* Calfrac announces third quarter results

* Q3 revenue c$174.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$178.2 million

* Q3 loss per share c$0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view c$-0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In united states, revenue in Q3 of 2016 increased by 10 percent from Q2 of 2016 to $52.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: