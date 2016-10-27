German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Dril-quip Inc :
* Dril-Quip Inc announces results for third quarter 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.51
* Q3 revenue $123.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $120.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects its earnings per diluted share for quarter ending December 31, 2016 to approximate $0.25 to $0.35 per share
* Expects its FY earnings per share to be in range of $2.10 to $2.20, excluding foreign currency gains/losses or any unusual items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.