Oct 27 Gentherm Inc :

* Expect full year 2016 revenue growth rate in range of 7 to 8%

* Gentherm reports 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $232.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $242.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 5 to 10 percent

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.55

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 revenue view $931.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S