Oct 27 Praxair Inc :

* Praxair reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.44 to $5.51

* Sees Q4 2016 earnings per share $1.36 to $1.43

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41

* Q3 earnings per share $1.18

* Q3 sales $2.716 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.7 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $5.17 to $5.24

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.52, revenue view $10.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.46, revenue view $2.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Praxair Inc says FY 2016 guidance assumes a negative currency translation impact of approximately 3% year over year

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $1.4 billion