German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Carter's Inc
* Carter's, inc. Reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.61
* Q3 earnings per share $1.60
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 5 to 6 percent
* Sees Q4 2016 sales up about 5 to 6 percent
* Carter's Inc- sees for fy 2016, adjusted diluted EPS growth of 9% to 10%
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share in range of $1.65 to $1.70
* Qtrly net sales $901.4 million versus $849.8 million
* Carter's - changes in foreign currency exchange rates in q3 compared to q3 of fiscal 2015 favorably affected international segment net sales in q3
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $902.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On a constant currency basis, consolidated net sales increased 6.0% in q3 of fiscal 2016
* Carter's inc- for q4 of fiscal 2016, company projects adjusted diluted earnings per share in range of $1.65 to $1.70
* Carter's inc - qtrly retail comparable sales increased 2.1%, ecommerce comparable sales growth of 25.2%, stores comparable sales decrease of 4.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.