Oct 27 Intelsat Sa

* Intelsat announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $542.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $537.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.14 billion to $2.2 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $1.65

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intelsat SA - Intelsat reaffirms 2016 guidance

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $2.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intelsat SA - at Sept 30, contracted backlog was $8.9 billion, as compared to $9.2 billion at June 30

* At September 30,contracted backlog was $8.9 billion, as compared to $9.2 billion at June 30, 2016