Oct 27 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alexion reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $1.23

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 revenue $799 million versus I/B/E/S view $786.9 million

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $1.79 to $2.09

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc says expects 2016 total revenues to be at upper end of previously guided range of $3.05 to $3.10 billion

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.67, revenue view $3.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)