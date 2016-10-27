German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Eqt Corp
* Eqt reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 loss per share $0.05
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue $502.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $504.9 million
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.26
* Qtrly production sales volume was 26% higher
* Qtrly eqt production total operating revenue $502.5 million versus $531.3 million in q2 2015
* Eqt corp - eqt production sales volume of 196 bcfe in q3 2016, representing a 26% increase over q3 last year.
* Eqt corp sees q4 2016 total production sales volume in range of 189-194 bcfe
* Eqt corp sees 2016 total production sales volume in range of 750-755 bcfe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.