German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Idacorp Inc
* Announces third quarter 2016 results, reaffirms 2016 earnings guidance
* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.80 to $3.95
* Q3 earnings per share $1.65
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirming co's 2016 earnings guidance range of $3.80 to $3.95 per diluted share
* Earnings outlook includes assumption of recording $2 million additional accumulated deferred investment tax credits amortization for fy
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.