German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Eqt Midstream Partners Lp
* Q3 2016 results announced for EQT midstream partners and EQT GP holdings
* Says for Q3 of 2016, EQM will pay a quarterly cash distribution of $0.815 per unit
* Increased net income guidance for 2016 to $510 - $515 million
* Says for Q3 of 2016, EQGP will pay a quarterly cash distribution of $0.165 per unit
* Increased adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2016 to $568 - $573 million
* Says EQM continues to forecast full-year 2016 ongoing maintenance capital expenditures of approximately $25 million
* Raised distributable cash flow guidance for 2016 to $515 - $520 million
* EQM also reiterates its 20% per unit distribution growth target in 2017.
* For 2017, EQGP is expecting per unit distribution growth of at least 40%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.