German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd
* Axalta releases third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 sales $1.023 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion
* Qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Q3 revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Axalta coating systems ltd - sees flat net sales in 2016; lower end of 4-6% guidance on a constant currency basis, including acquisition contribution
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda at lower end of $900-940 million guidance range, including acquisition contribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.