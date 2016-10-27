(Corrects company name in headline to 'Build-A-Bear Workshop' from 'Build-A-Bear Qorkshop')

Oct 27 Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc

* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc reports over 100% increase in GAAP pre-tax income for the third quarter fiscal 2016

* Q3 earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue $83.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $86.5 million

* Q3 same store sales fell 2.2 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 total revenue to increase in low single-digit range compared to prior year

* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc - sees consolidated comparable sales in range of negative low-single-digit to positive low-single-digit for 2016 fiscal year

* Build-A-Bear Workshop - company retained Guggenheim Securities, LLC as its financial advisor and Bryan Cave LLP as its legal counsel to assist with strategic review

* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc - co sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $30 million and depreciation and amortization of approximately $16 million

* Company expects to increase its 2016 GAAP pre-tax income by 5% to 15% compared to prior year GAAP results

