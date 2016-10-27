German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Lsi Industries Inc
* Lsi industries inc. Reports operating results for the first quarter ended september 30, 2016, and declares regular cash dividend
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 sales fell 2 percent to $84.16 million
* Lsi industries inc - reported pre-tax restructuring costs and plant closure costs in q1 of fy 2017 totaling $1,056,000
* Lsi industries inc says gross margin was 24.8% in quarter, or 25.8% excluding restructuring and plant closure costs, compared to 27.2% a year ago
* Lsi industries inc - maintaining dividend at a $0.20 annual rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.