Oct 27 MPLX Lp

* MPLX Lp reports third-quarter 2016 financial results

* Affirmed 2016 distribution growth guidance of 12 to 15 percent

* Forecast 2017 distribution growth rate of 12 to 15 percent and a double-digit distribution growth rate for 2018

* MPLX Lp - qtrly net income attributable to MPLX $141 million versus $41 million

* Says co reiterated its 2016 financial forecast and narrowed range for its organic growth capital expenditures

* MPLX Lp - co's preliminary 2017 forecast for organic growth capital expenditures is $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion and maintenance capital is approximately $100 million

* Qtrly total revenues and other income $703 million versus $214 million

* Q3 revenue view $647.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: