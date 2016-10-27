Oct 27 Lazard Ltd
* Lazard ltd reports third-quarter and nine-month 2016
results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.85
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.85
* Q3 revenue rose 3 percent to $611 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Lazard Ltd says financial advisory operating revenue of
$343 million for Q3 of 2016 and $896 million for first nine
months, up 4% and down 6%, respectively, from 2015
* Lazard Ltd - assets under management of $205 billion as of
september 30, 2016, up 12% from September 30, 2015
* Lazard Ltd - net inflows of approximately $3 billion for
third-quarter 2016
* Financial advisory operating revenue was $343 million for
q3 of 2016, 4% higher than Q3 of 2015
* Lazard -M&A and other advisory operating revenue of $282
million for Q3 of 2016 and $700 million for first nine months,
down 2% and 15%, respectively, from 2015
