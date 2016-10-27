Oct 27 New Media Investment Group Inc

* New Media announces solid third quarter 2016 results and increases dividend to $0.35 per common share; announces the acquisition of two local media properties

* Q3 revenue $306.8 million

* New Media Investment Group Inc - on a same store basis, qtrly total revenues decreased 1.3% to prior year

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* New Media Investment Group Inc- board has authorized a 6.1% increase to dividend in current quarter

