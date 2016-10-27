German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Lannett Company Inc
* Lannett announces successful phase III clinical trial results for proprietary C-Topical product
* Lannett - 646-patient study met all primary clinical endpoints of trial and had a statistically significant treatment effect for both 4% and 10% solutions
* Says toxicology and pharmacokinetic studies on C-Topical are ongoing and expected to be completed by year end
* Says plans to submit a new drug application to U.S. FDA during summer of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.