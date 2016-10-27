German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
Oct 27 Gnc Holdings Inc
* GNC Holdings, Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.59
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 revenue $628 million versus i/b/e/s view $651.3 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Same store sales decreased 8.5% in domestic company-owned stores (including gnc.com sales) in q3 of 2016
* Domestic franchise locations same store sales decreased 8.9% in q3 of 2016
* Gnc holdings inc - in domestic franchise locations, same store sales decreased 8.9% in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.