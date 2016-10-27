Oct 27 Gnc Holdings Inc

* GNC Holdings, Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.59

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 revenue $628 million versus i/b/e/s view $651.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Same store sales decreased 8.5% in domestic company-owned stores (including gnc.com sales) in q3 of 2016

* Domestic franchise locations same store sales decreased 8.9% in q3 of 2016

* Gnc holdings inc - in domestic franchise locations, same store sales decreased 8.9% in q3 of 2016